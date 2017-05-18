Paramore transformed Jimmy Kimmel Live! into their own rock show on Wednesday night, as the band performed “Hard Times” and “Ain’t It Fun.” Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York ruled the outdoor stage with the vibrant singles from their fifth album After Laughter.

They brought the colorful theme of their new era to life on stage, as they rocked Crayola-intense boiler suits and pastel face paint. The look fit perfectly with Paramore's fresh sound, which cherry picks from '80s pop. And the audience seemed to love it! Watch above as they sing along to the catchy "Hard Times" chorus.