Paramore transformed Jimmy Kimmel Live! into their own rock show on Wednesday night, as the band performed “Hard Times” and “Ain’t It Fun.” Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York ruled the outdoor stage with the vibrant singles from their fifth album After Laughter.
They brought the colorful theme of their new era to life on stage, as they rocked Crayola-intense boiler suits and pastel face paint. The look fit perfectly with Paramore's fresh sound, which cherry picks from '80s pop. And the audience seemed to love it! Watch above as they sing along to the catchy "Hard Times" chorus.
Paramore's After Laughter album was released last Friday (May 12). The guys are supporting the new record with the return of their third Parahoy! Festival cruise. The event sets sail for four days from April 6-10, 2018 from from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. They are also heading on tour with Best Coast beginning Sept. 6. Enjoy the band's "Ain't It Fun" performance for Kimmel below:
Next, go back in time and watch a baby Paramore talk about their first band meeting in this 2007 clip:
