When Paramore first burst onto the scene in 2005, the only thing that was more vibrant than their music was Hayley Williams' hair! Over the years, the frontwoman has gone through various neon stages of red, green, orange, yellow, pink, purple and blue. So why did she decide to ditch all of that and go full platinum blonde for this new album era?
The singer answered your dying question in a new Entertainment Weekly interview:
"The hair thing is so emotional for me. About a year ago, I called my colorist and was like, 'I’m going through so much emotionally. I need a reset. I need you to bleach my hair.' This has been really important for me, as a 27- and 28-year-old, to show myself every morning when I get up that I’m not someone who is going to live in the past. When it’s time for Neon Hayley to come back to life, she will. But right now, this is me."
Last March, the singer marketed off her trademark look and announced her own hair dye company, goodDYEyoung. So while she may not have brightly-colored tresses anymore, she still loves that part of the beauty world. Williams also commented on drummer Zac Farro's return, saying that she's happy she has one of her best friends back. She then compared the band's journey to a popular comedy. "It’s like that scene in Bridesmaids: 'I think if you’re growing, then you’re changing,'" she told EW with a laugh.
"I always think about that scene, but I also still feel so much like that 16-year-old who got in the van and took off with my dad at the wheel. We were babies." Paramore are readying the release of After Laughter, the follow-up to their self-titled 2013 album, on May 12. The LP features singles "Hard Times" and "Told You So."
Next up, go back in time (2007 to be exact) where a teenage and vibrant haired Hayley Williams talks early Warped Tour days and her love for *NSYNC:
