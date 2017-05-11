When Paramore first burst onto the scene in 2005, the only thing that was more vibrant than their music was Hayley Williams' hair! Over the years, the frontwoman has gone through various neon stages of red, green, orange, yellow, pink, purple and blue. So why did she decide to ditch all of that and go full platinum blonde for this new album era?

The singer answered your dying question in a new Entertainment Weekly interview:

"The hair thing is so emotional for me. About a year ago, I called my colorist and was like, 'I’m going through so much emotionally. I need a reset. I need you to bleach my hair.' This has been really important for me, as a 27- and 28-year-old, to show myself every morning when I get up that I’m not someone who is going to live in the past. When it’s time for Neon Hayley to come back to life, she will. But right now, this is me."