Oh you thought the Paramore news was over? The fun takeover is just beginning, as the band just announced the return of their third Parahoy! Festival cruise.

The event sets sail for four days from April 6-10, 2018 from from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. The cruise will feature special not-yet-announced guests performances (including Paramore, of course), Q&A session and “Paraoke” with members Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro. New Found Glory, Lights and Chvrches have all performed on the cruise in the past, so take your guesses as to who will join Paramore next year.