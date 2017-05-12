Hi! 👋🚢☀️ pic.twitter.com/GeCP8lNJV3— PARAHOY! (@PARAHOYcruise) May 12, 2017
Oh you thought the Paramore news was over? The fun takeover is just beginning, as the band just announced the return of their third Parahoy! Festival cruise.
The event sets sail for four days from April 6-10, 2018 from from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. The cruise will feature special not-yet-announced guests performances (including Paramore, of course), Q&A session and “Paraoke” with members Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro. New Found Glory, Lights and Chvrches have all performed on the cruise in the past, so take your guesses as to who will join Paramore next year.
Click here for information on the Parahoy! pre-sale, which comes with access to an acoustic Paramore set in the main theater and a special Parahoy! hat. The band is currently promoting their excellent fifth album After Laughter that dropped earlier today. It includes previously released singles “Hard Times” and “Told You So.” Paramore's first festival cruise was in 2014, with the second round following in 2016.
Next, go back in time and watch a baby Paramore talk about their first band meeting in this 2007 clip:
