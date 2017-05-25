Promotions for Paramore's just-released After Laughter album continue on with a new performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.
The band color coordinated their outfits, all wearing playful, monochrome outfits, thick glasses and red berets to bring new song "Told You So" to life. Watch the energetic performance above and be sure to wait for a big-time belt from Hayley Williams towards the end.
Most recently, Paramore's After Laughter debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart, marking the outfit's third Top 10 record to date.
Get your #TBT on with an old-school interview where Paramore talked about hanging out with Linkin Park and Garbage:
User Comments