Promotions for Paramore's just-released After Laughter album continue on with a new performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The band color coordinated their outfits, all wearing playful, monochrome outfits, thick glasses and red berets to bring new song "Told You So" to life. Watch the energetic performance above and be sure to wait for a big-time belt from Hayley Williams towards the end.