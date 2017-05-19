“Every time I see your face, I break a little / And every single night you stay, you take a little / I can’t shake this feeling from my bones / I know I’m better when I’m alone/ I call you," she belts. "Break a Little" is the first taste of Maldonado's upcoming EP. Pentatonix fans were speculating about the possibility of a solo project since last week’s premiere of Helena Legend’s “Dose of You,” which features vocals from the a cappella group member. “I’m so proud of ‘Break a Little. I always wanted to write a sad song that sounds happy," Maldonado shared in a statement. "I think everyone can relate to this emotion. It’s about longing for something. You’re attracted to a vice or person you know you shouldn’t come back to, but you can’t help it."

Pentatonix member Kirstin Maldonado is ready to step out as a solo artist with her debut single "Break a Little," which received an accompanying rain-drenched music video. The catchy song fuses electronic and pop, with the singer showcasing her commanding vocals to convey heartache.

“I’m so proud of ‘Break a Little. I always wanted to write a sad song that sounds happy," Maldonado shared in a statement. "I think everyone can relate to this emotion. It’s about longing for something. You’re attracted to a vice or person you know you shouldn’t come back to, but you can’t help it." Just a few days ago, fellow member Avi Kaplan announced he was leaving the group. He shared in an emotional Facebook video:

"I believe one of the big reasons why we have been so successful and accomplished all that we have is because of the unbelievably fast pace that we keep. Throughout my career with Pentatonix, this pace has always been a struggle for me. It’s been extremely hard for me not to see my family and friends when I need them or when they need me. It’s been really hard to not be able to escape into nature when I’m feeling overwhelmed or when I just need some time to myself."

The group dropped a Christmas album last October and followed up with PTX, Vol. IV - Classics in April, which features a cover of Queen's "Bohemian Rhaposdy." Look out for Kirstin Maldonado's debut solo EP via RCA Records this summer. Next, watch Fuse's report on why a cappella music has gone so viral: