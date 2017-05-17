Fuse has teamed up with Handicap International and CAAM (The Center for Asian American Media) for the U.S. television premiere of Right Footed, this Saturday, May 20, at 8P/7c. The documentary follows Jessica Cox, born without arms, on her inspiring story of overcoming obstacles and achieving great things like becoming the world's first licensed, armless airplane pilot.
In the documentary, Jessica travels with Handicap International to Ethiopia and the Philippines to speak with children with disabilities, as well as speak as an advocate for disability rights and resources. Plus, CAAM held a special screening of Right Footed at their 2016 CAAMFest film and culture festival.
More about our two amazing partners for the Right Footed premiere:
Handicap International is an independent international aid organization. It has been working in situations of poverty and exclusion, conflict and disaster for 35 years. Working alongside persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, our action and testimony are focused on responding to their essential needs, improving their living conditions, and promoting respect for their dignity and basic rights. Handicap International has set up development programs in more than 60 countries and intervenes in numerous emergency situations. Offices in Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States work constantly to mobilize resources, jointly manage projects and to increase the impact of the organization’s principles and actions. Handicap International is one of six founding organizations of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL), the co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1997; and the winner of the Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize in 2011. Handicap International takes action and campaigns in places where “living in dignity” is no easy task.
More information and resources at Handicap International's official site
The Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting stories that convey the richness and diversity of Asian American experiences to the broadest audience possible. We do this by funding, producing, distributing and exhibiting works in film, television and digital media. For 35 years, CAAM has exposed audiences to new voices and communities, advancing our collective understanding of the American experience through programs specifically designed to engage the Asian American community and the public at large.
More information and resources at CAAM's official site
Below, watch an interview with Right Footed star Jessica Cox and her husband talking about their relationship and marriage (and playing a fun puzzle game):
