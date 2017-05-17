Fuse has teamed up with Handicap International and CAAM (The Center for Asian American Media) for the U.S. television premiere of Right Footed, this Saturday, May 20, at 8P/7c. The documentary follows Jessica Cox, born without arms, on her inspiring story of overcoming obstacles and achieving great things like becoming the world's first licensed, armless airplane pilot.

In the documentary, Jessica travels with Handicap International to Ethiopia and the Philippines to speak with children with disabilities, as well as speak as an advocate for disability rights and resources. Plus, CAAM held a special screening of Right Footed at their 2016 CAAMFest film and culture festival.

More about our two amazing partners for the Right Footed premiere: