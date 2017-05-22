Well Twitter friends, we did it! After vying for Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o to co-star in a movie together, Entertainment Weekly reports the project is officially underway. According to their sources, a "dramatic negotiation session" occurred at the Cannes Film Festival where Netflix picked up the film.

EW also claims Netflix scored the project in a very aggressive bid where they beat out multiple other companies. Ava DuVernay (Selma, A Wrinkle in Time, 13th) is set to direct with Issa Rae (Insecure) is in talks to write the screenplay. If you've been living under a social media rock, the idea of Rihanna and Lupita starring in a crime film was initially born on Twitter when the above photo of the two at Paris Fashion Week in 2014.