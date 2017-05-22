Well Twitter friends, we did it! After vying for Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o to co-star in a movie together, Entertainment Weekly reports the project is officially underway. According to their sources, a "dramatic negotiation session" occurred at the Cannes Film Festival where Netflix picked up the film.
EW also claims Netflix scored the project in a very aggressive bid where they beat out multiple other companies. Ava DuVernay (Selma, A Wrinkle in Time, 13th) is set to direct with Issa Rae (Insecure) is in talks to write the screenplay. If you've been living under a social media rock, the idea of Rihanna and Lupita starring in a crime film was initially born on Twitter when the above photo of the two at Paris Fashion Week in 2014.
It quickly became viral in recent months, where fans began directly asking both stars (as well as DuVernay and Rae) if they could make it work. The plot they drew up involved Rihanna playing a smart woman who cons rich white men and Nyong'o playing the tech-savvy best friend. The idea then led to a near possibility when all four ladies began discussing it on Twitter:
I'm down if you are @rihanna https://t.co/vwHBWeCbFZ— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) April 21, 2017
I'm in Pit'z https://t.co/Kz0o3lBEmL— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 23, 2017
@MikelleStreet @rihanna Lights set. Camera's up. Ready to call action for these #queens. 👑 pic.twitter.com/NVgqpFeTnu— Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 24, 2017
@dvrrxll @rihanna pic.twitter.com/XG2WMribGJ— Issa Rae (@IssaRae) April 23, 2017
No word if Rae will stick to said plot or when the film will be released, but sources state they will begin production in 2018 after DuVernay wraps up A Wrinkle in Time. But the news definitely proved just how powerful the internet can be! Next up, watch a baby Rih reflect on life in Barbados before fame in this 2006 Fuse interview:
