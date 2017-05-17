Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Fuse is celebrating Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month by looking at a variety of rising forces who are creating Future Asian and Pacific History before our eyes. Today we're honoring Ross Butler, the rising actor who brought 13 Reasons Why's "Tape 4, Side A" subject, Zach Dempsey, to life.

Before being hit with overnight stardom via Netflix's most tweeted show ever, Butler was known by Riverdale fans as sarcastic jock Reggie Mantle. And before that, he played Nathan Pierce on MTV's Teen Wolf and Zendaya's ex-boyfriend on Disney Channel's K.C. Undercover. Rewind further back, and you'll find the now 27-year-old struggling with the dilemma of studying chemical engineering at The Ohio State University or quitting college to pursue a career he was actually passionate about.

Born in Singapore and raised by his Chinese-Malaysian mother in Virginia, Butler had always been drawn to film and performance but never saw acting in his future. His strict upbringing pushed him to focus on "academic" and practical career paths, a plan that derailed during his freshman year at OSU. To his mother's dismay, he dropped out and headed for Los Angeles, where a $25 acting class was enough to convince him that this was the career he was meant for.

Acting roles for Asian men—already few and far between—proved difficult to navigate. Six-foot-three with an athletic build, Butler didn't fit what casting directors traditionally deemed "Asian." He began auditioning for roles that weren't aimed at Asian actors and were, instead, everyday, typical teens. But the media's longstanding habit of ignoring the Asian American narrative meant that everyday Asian teens were rarely portrayed. Butler, whose Riverdale role called for an "American jock," showed that being American doesn't automatically translate to being white.

In an interview with Variety, Butler spoke out about the need for more Asian leads and why his casting on Riverdale was a crucial step for Asian Americans:

"There are no Asian leading men in Hollywood. There's not an Asian Ryan Gosling or an Asian Brad Pitt. Reggie was important to me because he isn't seen as an Asian character because he wasn't. He's just known as one of the guys, and in a comic that was based in American culture. The show is no different. I'm not the Asian kid of Riverdale; I'm Reggie, and I just happen to be Chinese. It's important because it's telling the story that Asian Americans are in American culture. They're a big part of our population. It's a stepping stone to helping find our Asian American leading movie stars. That's the next step."

Returning for the highly anticipated second season of 13 Reasons Why, neither Butler nor his social media following shows any signs of slowing down. Whether he's fighting for more Asian American casting representation, or snagging unexpected roles himself, it's only a matter of time before Butler graces our screens as a leading man in Hollywood.

Tune in to Fuse and come back to Fuse.tv everyday for profiles, videos, galleries and more on the individuals around the world who are creating Future Asian and Pacific History. Join the conversation with #FutureHistory and find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.

Photos: The Faces of Future Asian & Pacific History

Fuse celebrates Asian & Pacific History by spotlighting the actors, musicians, comedians and more who we think are the future of Asian & Pacific History

May 17, 2017
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Actor Riz Ahmed attends the 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New Y

May 1: Riz Ahmed

"Rizwan Ahmed's 2016 was electric. He began it with the Riz MC mixtape Englistan, then as the star of HBO's feted miniseries The Night Of, which scored three Golden Globe nominations including one for Ahmed as Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Film. He ended it as a good-hearted Imperial defector in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which grossed $1 billion..."

READ OUR FULL RIZ AHMED SPOTLIGHT

more »

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 29: Recording artist Dinah Jane Hansen of music group Fifth Harmony performs onstage at 106.1 KISS FM'

May 2: Dinah Jane

"Dinah Jane's love for her Polynesian culture, undeniable talent, love for her fellow Fifth Harmony sisters, warm personality and strides to set a humble and genuine example for young women around the world solidifies her place in the future of Asian/Pacific American history..."

READ OUR FULL DINAH JANE SPOTLIGHT

more »

Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Actress Constance Wu attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Se

May 3: Constance Wu

"Her role as Jessica on ABC's adaptation of celebrity chef Eddie Huang's memoir has led to her becoming one of the foremost public advocates for diverse representation onscreen, and for accountability for whitewashing and other unconscionable systemic obstacles for oppressed people. She's also one of the clearest voices about working in Hollywood as a Taiwanese American actress..."

READ OUR FULL CONSTANCE WU SPOTLIGHT

more »

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - JUNE 24: Electric dance trio Far East Movement performs on-stage at the 2nd edition of MTV Music Evolu

May 4: Far East Movement

"Yes, we're highly aware that Far East Movement initially broke out in 2010 with the inescapable No. 1 smash "Like a G6," which was a barrier-breaking moment on its own, but what they've been doing most recently is perhaps even more important and solidifying their place in history even more so..."

READ OUR FULL FAR EAST MOVEMENT SPOTLIGHT

more »

Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Singer Auli'i Cravalho arrives at the AFI FEST 2016 presented by Audi premiere of Disney's "Moa

May 5: Auli'i Cravalho

"While the likes of Sleeping Beauty and Snow White have recently gotten a bad rap for needing a prince to ultimately secure their happiness, the latest, Moana, brings a whole new, empowering perspective to the gang being voiced by an actress with an inspiring outlook..."

READ OUR FULL AULI'I CRAVALHO SPOTLIGHT

more »

David Livingston/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 16: Musician Bruno Mars performs onstage during Rock in Rio USA at the MGM Resorts Festival Grounds on M

May 6: Bruno Mars

"Along with his too-cool-for-school band The Hooligans, Bruno shows off a natural charisma in his music (which is a mix of funk, pop, reggae and R&B) and on stage. Throughout his career, he continues to strengthen a unique charm that sets himself apart from his peers..."

READ OUR FULL BRUNO MARS SPOTLIGHT

more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

WESTWOOD, CA - MARCH 22: Lilly Singh attends the premiere of Lionsgate's 'Power Rangers' on March 22, 2017 in Westwood, Calif

May 7: Lilly Singh

"With clockwork consistency and luminous positivity, Singh—whose degree was a BA in psychology from Toronto's York University—has created video after video after video exploring a cornucopia of subjects and styles..."

READ OUR FULL LILLY SINGH SPOTLIGHT

more »

JB Lacroix/WireImage

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Dev Patel arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on Febr

May 8: Dev Patel

"Of course we all know Patel as the toxic, hard partying Anwar Kharral in teen drama Skins and from his breakout role as Jamal Malik in 2008's Slumdog Millionaire. But he has progressed even more as an established actor that the industry and movie fans have fallen hard for..."

READ OUR FULL DEV PATEL SPOTLIGHT

more »

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

COLUMBUS, OH - JULY 18: Yuimetal, Su-metal and Moametal of Babymetal perform during the Alternative Press Music Awards 2016

May 9: Babymetal

"The Japanese pop-metal trio released their second full-length album Metal Resistance last April leading the group to score a Top 40 album when it debuted at No. 39 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The LP was their most cohesive...to date and proved how far the ladies can take their unexpected musical style..."

READ OUR FULL BABYMETAL SPOTLIGHT

more »

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: Comedian Ronny Chieng attends The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Stand-Up in the Park in Central Park o

May 10: Ronny Chieng

"...it wasn't until October 2016—when The O'Reilly Factor aired an incredibly offensive on-the-street segment targeting Chinese New Yorkers—that Chieng truly made waves (and headlines). After witnessing Jesse Watters mocking Chinatown locals for a cheap joke, he used his Daily Show platform to deliver a vehement response to what he called 'idiocy...'"

READ OUR FULL RONNY CHIENG SPOTLIGHT

more »

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 19: Actor Darren Criss attends the unveiling celebration of the new Century Plaza Hotel and reside

May 11: Darren Criss

"Since his days of playing the beloved Blaine Anderson in the Dalton Academy Warblers, Criss has since gone on to conquer a slew of different areas in Hollywood. He's left his mark in the worlds of...music, Broadway, television, movies, and even festival curation..."

READ OUR FULL DARREN CRISS SPOTLIGHT

more »

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 09: Producer/director Hiro Murai speaks onstage at 'Atlanta' panel discussion during the FX porti

May 12: Hiro Murai

"When Atlanta began inhaling accolades in September 2016, the praise belonged to Murai as much as anyone. He was behind the camera for seven of the 10 episodes, and the first five are all him. The show wound up scoring the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, with Glover taking Best Actor in a Comedy Series..."

READ OUR FULL HIRO MURAI SPOTLIGHT

more »

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: Actress Jessica Cox attends the 2015 Hollywood Film Festival Opening Night Gala on Septembe

May 13: Jessica Cox

"After three years of training, Cox earned her pilot's certificate in 2008 and is qualified to fly a light-sport aircraft to altitudes of 10,000 feet. Along with being the first armless pilot, she is also the first armless black-belt in the American Taekwondo Association..."

READ OUR FULL JESSICA COX SPOTLIGHT HERE

more »

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 15: Actor Ludi Lin attends a press conference to promote the film "Power Rangers" at Hotel St. R

May 14: Ludi Lin

"After post-grad stints in Thailand and Japan to refine his Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu skills, Lin returned to his Canadian stomping grounds to pursue acting. In addition to landing a role on Netflix's Marco Polo series, he displayed his versatility as a multilingual actor by working in Hong Kong and mainland China in films like Monster Hunt and Lost in Hong Kong..."

READ OUR FULL LUDI LIN SPOTLIGHT

more »

Victor Chavez/WireImage

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actress Mindy Kaling arrives at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter a

May 15: Mindy Kaling

"Time magazine named her one of the most influential people of 2012, and two years later, she was on Glamour's Women of the Year list. In addition to her work in film & TV, she's also written two books, and is working on a third, a collaboration with her pal B.J. Novak. She also has over nine million Twitter followers, and a level-headed view of her own career trajectory..."

READ OUR FULL MINDY KALING SPOTLIGHT

more »

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 01: Singer Jhene Aiko at the launch of the 2017 Teva x Jhene Aiko Collection at NeueHouse Los Angeles on

May 16: Jhené Aiko

"While there are many women trying to make their mark on R&B, Aiko stands out among the genre thanks to her tender, often gripping vocals, unfiltered passion and anger, intense lyric imagery and a sense of pure vulnerability that makes her so relatable. But don't mistake her for being cemented in just R&B..."

READ OUR FULL JHENÉ AIKO SPOTLIGHT

more »

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Deckers Brands/Teva

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actor Ross Butler attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18,

May 17: Ross Butler

"He began auditioning for roles that weren't aimed at Asian actors and were, instead, everyday, typical teens. But the media's longstanding habit of ignoring the Asian American narrative meant that everyday Asian teens were rarely portrayed. Butler, whose Riverdale role called for an "American jock," showed that being American doesn't automatically translate to being white...."

READ OUR FULL ROSS BUTLER SPOTLIGHT

more »

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tags: 