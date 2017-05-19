Katy Perry is causing a stir with her new single "Swish Swish," which features Nicki Minaj. Thanks to the slick, club-ready production courtesy of British house DJ Duke Dumont, the track is musically the best the pop star has released thus far. The lyrics may be elementary school basic but they are sure making a statement.

"So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around / For more than a minute, get used to it / Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth' / Cause I stay winning," Perry sings as she alludes to someone she has beef with. "Your game is tired / You should retire / You're 'bout cute as / An old coupon expired," she continues. "And karma's not a liar / She keeps receipts." Could it be a certain Queen of Squads? Well, Ruby Rose (actress, model and one of Taylor Swift's clique-y gal pals) sure thinks so.