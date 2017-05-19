Katy Perry is causing a stir with her new single "Swish Swish," which features Nicki Minaj. Thanks to the slick, club-ready production courtesy of British house DJ Duke Dumont, the track is musically the best the pop star has released thus far. The lyrics may be elementary school basic but they are sure making a statement.
"So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around / For more than a minute, get used to it / Funny my name keeps comin' outcho mouth' / Cause I stay winning," Perry sings as she alludes to someone she has beef with. "Your game is tired / You should retire / You're 'bout cute as / An old coupon expired," she continues. "And karma's not a liar / She keeps receipts." Could it be a certain Queen of Squads? Well, Ruby Rose (actress, model and one of Taylor Swift's clique-y gal pals) sure thinks so.
"Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen," Rose tweeted last night. "I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer." She is referencing Perry's new awakening as a supposed "Woke Pop" artist, yet drops songs like "Bon Appetit." Look, both Perry and Swift are problematic pop stars. But Rose does make an interesting case that has surely caused a frenzy!
And if you were wondering, yes, Nicki Minaj does reference Remy Ma beef in her verse. "Silly rap beefs just get me more checks / My life is a movie, I'm never off set / Me and my amigos (no, not Offset)," she raps. "I already despise you / All that fake love you showin' / Couldn't even disguise you."
"Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017
I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017
@ROMANZOLANZSKI Not gonna lie Nicki is great on it and basically the only part that doesn't sound a mess— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017
Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" can be found on her upcoming Witness album (out June 2), the follow-up to 2013's Prism. It also features "Bon Appetit" and "Chained to the Rhythm" (which has an infinitely better remix with Lil Yachty). The singer's is also prepping her Saturday Night Live performance tomorrow (May 20) with host Dwayne Johnson. Next, go back to a more peaceful time with this old-school Fuse interview with the star:
User Comments