"Bad Liar" samples the bassline of Talking Heads' 1977 classic “Psycho Killer" and is filled with fluffy, flittering vocals and a percussion-heavy melody as Gomez purrs about trying to hide her heartbreak about an old flame. "Then I see your face / Oh wait, that's someone else / Tryna play it coy / Tryna make it disappear / But just like the battle of Troy / There's nothing subtle here," she sings.

After driving her fans up the wall with endless photos and teasers, Selena Gomez has finally released her new single "Bad Liar." The track finds the pop star continuing to experiment with various genres and straying away from the saccharine bubblegum pop from her old Disney days.

The new single is Gomez's second tune of 2017, following her "It Ain't Me" collaboration with Kygo released in February. She co-wrote it with "Issues" star Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, the same pair that helped with hits like "Hands to Myself" and "Good for You." Tranter spoke to Variety on how the sample came about:

“Selena and Julia are Talking Heads-obsessed. So when we all got together in one room, Julia suggested, ‘Why don’t we just write over the bassline from 'Psycho Killer?' 'And we were all going, ‘That sounds great!’… The beat was just very minimal and left plenty of room for the top line to grow. It was like a starting place, then it just felt so good, it became the thing...He heard it, loved it and approved it, which was a pretty crazy moment for us. To have David Byrne listed next to our names is just so cool.”

He also describes Gomez's new album as "very sexy, very smart and right where we left off the last time.” "Bad Liar" is the first taste of Selena Gomez's third studio album, the follow-up to 2015's Revival. Below, watch an old-school Fuse interview with the singer about being a role model: