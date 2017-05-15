Stranger Things actor David Harbour plays Chief Hopper in the Netflix series/professional '80s horror karaoke sesh (and most likely Hellboy in the near future). In a new interview with Deadline, the 42-year-old actor says Season 2—also known simply as Stranger Things 2—will upset and overjoy fans:

"We’re going to take a lot of risks. I think people are going to be pissed off by things. I think they are going to be elated and excited about things. It’s all further in terms of going on this journey."

Speaking to Fuse last week, Finn Wolfhard, who plays protagonist Mike Wheeler, confirmed that the storylines will go darker in ST2, "but I guarantee if you liked Season 1 you will love every minute of Season 2."