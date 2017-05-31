This year's Logan movie could have taken a different turn if Millie Bobby Brown had anything to do with it! The Stranger Things star revealed she auditioned for the role of X-23, the young mutant clone of Wolverine. In an interview with Evan Rachel Wood as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, the actress called it her "best audition" yet.

Brown recalls the career-changing moment where she prepared for the audition in front of Hugh Jackman himself. ““I went for it. It meant so much to me. I was filming Stranger Things, and I was like, ‘It’s going to be amazing, I’m going to really prepare,’ and I sat in my room reading the lines,” she explained. “Honestly, for me, I felt so—I felt an actor, in the audition room, hitting Hugh Jackman and [director] James Mangold sitting right in front of me.”