This year's Logan movie could have taken a different turn if Millie Bobby Brown had anything to do with it! The Stranger Things star revealed she auditioned for the role of X-23, the young mutant clone of Wolverine. In an interview with Evan Rachel Wood as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, the actress called it her "best audition" yet.
Brown recalls the career-changing moment where she prepared for the audition in front of Hugh Jackman himself. ““I went for it. It meant so much to me. I was filming Stranger Things, and I was like, ‘It’s going to be amazing, I’m going to really prepare,’ and I sat in my room reading the lines,” she explained. “Honestly, for me, I felt so—I felt an actor, in the audition room, hitting Hugh Jackman and [director] James Mangold sitting right in front of me.”
So what was the 13-year-old's worst audition? A Barbie commercial. “It was very awkward. It was hard. I had to jump up and down," Brown said. "They gave me this, I don’t even know what it was, it was just this thing I had to hold and stand up and play pretend with this other girl.” The role of X-23 in Logan would later go to the 11-year-old Dafne Keen, whom Brown praised.
While she didn't nab the big role, Brown is still the leading lady in Stranger Things, whose Season 2 will premiere on Halloween on Netflix. The actress will also star in the Godzilla sequel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters (out March 22, 2019). Next, watch the stars of X-Men: Apocalypse tell Fuse their favorite mutant powers:
