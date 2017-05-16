The Emoji Movie is next up in the "The [Thing Kids Love] Movie" trend, following its noble predecessors based on Angry Birds, Legos and even Batman Legos. Today's debut trailer gives us an idea of how they'll try to pull this one off.

"Welcome to the world inside your phone, where everyone is expected to act one way their whole life," narrates Silicon Valley's TJ Miller as the "meh" face emoji, his father voiced by comedian Steven Wright, the human definition of "meh." They and their brethren live to deploy themselves for text messages in the same professional, ritualized manner that the heroes of Monsters, Inc. scare human children at night. (It's also got that you're-inside-this-common-thing look of an Inside Out or a Wreck-It Ralph.)