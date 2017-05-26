Vernon was also the co-director of Shrek 2, Monsters vs. Aliens and Madagascar 3.

The floating-somewhere-in-space Jetsons movie Kanye West has always wanted to be part of just hired Conrad Vernon , who co-directed Sausage Party with Greg Tiernan. That R-rated animated feature made waves last year by earning $141 million worldwide off a fairly modest $19 million budget, $98 mill of it earned in the U.S.

The Jetsons got some steam as a live-action adaptation in 2012, signing a pair of young writers. Things went quiet until 2015, when a new animated version took the fore, with another young writer, Matt Lieberman, scripting. Lieberman has yet to see a screenplay produced, although he's done a variety of to-be-produced scripts including Scooby-Doo, Short Circuit and Mr. Toad's Wild Ride.

The Jetsons originally aired on ABC from 1962-63, with two more seasons coming in the mid-'80s. So technically they're like a decade past the traditional Jetsonian revival cycle; c'mon, George, Jane, Judy, Elroy, Astro and Rosie.

