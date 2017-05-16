ABC is the latest network to ride the live musical wave, as they've just picked up two musicals that will fuel your nostalgia: Disney's The Little Mermaid and a tribute to Rolling Stone.
Let's dig into the animation/live-action hybrid adaptation first? The live musical, The Wonderful World of Disney: Little Mermaid Live, is being billed as a two-hour event where ABC will combine bits of the classic 1989 movie with celebrities singing all the songs we've come to love. The special will be produced by Hamish Hamilton, Ian Stewart, David Jammy, Katy Mullan and Richard Kraft. The guest singers are set to be chosen soon.
But this isn't the first time The Little Mermaid is coming to life. A new movie is officially being reimagined as a live-action Disney film with Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda teaming with composer Alan Menken for the film's music. Last summer, the Hollywood Bowl amphitheater put on a Little Mermaid musical that featured Rebel Wilson (Ursula), Sara Bareilles (Ariel), John Stamos (Chef Louis), Tituss Burgess (Sebastian the Crab) and Darren Criss (Prince Eric). ABC's Little Mermaid Live will premiere on Oct. 3.
As for the Rolling Stone tribute? That is called Rolling Stone 50 and plans to honor the publication's longtime influence on pop culture. It plans to premiere on Feb. 7, 2018. ABC's specials follow the announcements of NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar and Fox's live productions of Rent and A Christmas Story.
Keep the nostalgic vibes flowing with the latest episode of Fuse's Besterday podcast:
User Comments