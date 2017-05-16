ABC is the latest network to ride the live musical wave, as they've just picked up two musicals that will fuel your nostalgia: Disney's The Little Mermaid and a tribute to Rolling Stone.

Let's dig into the animation/live-action hybrid adaptation first? The live musical, The Wonderful World of Disney: Little Mermaid Live, is being billed as a two-hour event where ABC will combine bits of the classic 1989 movie with celebrities singing all the songs we've come to love. The special will be produced by Hamish Hamilton, Ian Stewart, David Jammy, Katy Mullan and Richard Kraft. The guest singers are set to be chosen soon.