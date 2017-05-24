Getty Images

Update: Yikes, looks like this extended "Tell Your Friends" remix came in an unorthodox package because it's not official:

Original story: This, truly, is a god dream. The Weeknd has dipped back to 2015's Beauty Behind the Madness standout "Tell Your Friends," produced by one Kanye West, for a 12-minute mega-remix featuring Nas, Ghostface Killah, Belly and Young Braised. Dive in below:

The beginning lets that warm soul sample—Soul Dog's "Can't Stop Loving You"—ride a little deeper into the song than the original. Stereogum points out that two of the cameos are "the recorded-live verse that Nas performed with The Weeknd at the Met Gala and the verse that Ghostface Killah added to his own remix." Abel's got a live section as well, and Drizzy's bit is the one he dropped in 2015, when we figured he was probably rapping about Serena Williams.

"Tell Your Friends" was an all-the-chefs-in-the-kitchen beat in the first place, with Kanye working alongside Che Pope, Omar Riad, Illangelo, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein and The Weeknd himself. The occasion for the extended remix is the launch of The Weeknd's XO label's own Soundcloud. It also comes with "Secret Passionfruit," a mashup of Drake's More Life jam and Starboy's "Secrets":