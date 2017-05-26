Both Martin Garrix and Troye Sivan are international superstars on the very brink of being ubiquitous pop names so it only makes sense that a collaboration between the two not only sounds like a summer smash, but the track to take their careers to the next level.

Watch and listen above to the boys' long-teased "There for You" single. Garrix bring the slick, low-key electronica sound he's been favoring (see "Scared to Be Lonely" with Dua Lipa) while Sivan sings about wanting an equal, two-sided relationship. The song not only stands out as the type of relatable, melancholy track that connect in the summer when most artists are chasing uptempo bangers, but for its universal message as Troye could be singing to a lover, a friend, an ally, or any other human.