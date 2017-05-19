Marvel fans, are you ready for this heat? Tom Hardy is set to play Eddie Brock in Sony's upcoming Venom standalone movie with Ruben Fleischer (best known for helming 2009's Zombieland) in final talks to direct, The Hollywood Reporter announced.
Sony is reportedly moving fast to build its Spider-Man universe (Spider-Man: Homecoming is arriving on July 7) and even pushed back their Aquaman spinoff premiere date to make way for Venom. The entertainment company revealed the exciting Tom Hardy news on Twitter with a photo of the actor (who is a huge Venom fan) rocking a t-shirt featuring the menacing character.
Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner (the latter screenwriter worked on 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2) are penning the script. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal are set to produce. While this is the first standalone film for Venom, the devilish alien has previously appeared in 2007's Spider-Man 3 (played by Topher Grace).
Hardy's debut and only appearance in a superhero movie was his incredible portrayal as supervillian Bane in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. The actor recently starred in 2015's The Revenant and scored a role in Christopher Nolan's war epic Dunkirk (out July 21).
Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock in #Venom, the upcoming film from Sony’s Marvel Universe releasing October 5, 2018 – production starts this fall. pic.twitter.com/OZQqDEvoum— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) May 19, 2017
Venom will head to theaters on Oct. 5, 2018. Sony and Marvel are also working on another Spider-Man spinoff based on female comic book characters Silver Sable and the Black Cat. But before then, watch Fuse's journey through New York Comic Con 2016:
User Comments