Marvel fans, are you ready for this heat? Tom Hardy is set to play Eddie Brock in Sony's upcoming Venom standalone movie with Ruben Fleischer (best known for helming 2009's Zombieland) in final talks to direct, The Hollywood Reporter announced.

Sony is reportedly moving fast to build its Spider-Man universe (Spider-Man: Homecoming is arriving on July 7) and even pushed back their Aquaman spinoff premiere date to make way for Venom. The entertainment company revealed the exciting Tom Hardy news on Twitter with a photo of the actor (who is a huge Venom fan) rocking a t-shirt featuring the menacing character.