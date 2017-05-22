Tom Holland is heading from the Marvel universe to the video game world for his newest movie. The 20-year-old British actor has been cast as Nathan Drake in the upcoming film adaptation of Uncharted, Deadline reports.
Sony Pictures (the same studio behind July's Spider-Man: Homecoming) is backing the project, which will be set up as a prequel to the popular action-adventure shooter video game. The franchise was first developed by Naughty Dog with Uncharted: Drake's Fortune arriving in stores in 2007. Eight other games have since been released in the series. Holland will play the younger version of protagonist Nathan Drake, a globetrotting treasure hunter and thief.
An Uncharted movie adaptation has been in talks since 2008, with Seth Gordon, David O. Russell and Neil Burger dropping out as directors over the years. This time around, it is officially happening with Shawn Levy (Big Fat Liar, Cheaper by the Dozen, Stranger Things, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) helming. Avi Arad, Charles Roven, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad will be producing the movie, which takes inspiration from 2011's Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception.
As of now, there is no confirmed premiere date but it is expected to begin shooting this summer. Uncharted follows Tom Holland's roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming (out July 7) and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Next up, watch Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso preview the ways the comic-book empire will sync up with its movie and television offerings in 2017:
