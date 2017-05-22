Tom Holland is heading from the Marvel universe to the video game world for his newest movie. The 20-year-old British actor has been cast as Nathan Drake in the upcoming film adaptation of Uncharted, Deadline reports.

Sony Pictures (the same studio behind July's Spider-Man: Homecoming) is backing the project, which will be set up as a prequel to the popular action-adventure shooter video game. The franchise was first developed by Naughty Dog with Uncharted: Drake's Fortune arriving in stores in 2007. Eight other games have since been released in the series. Holland will play the younger version of protagonist Nathan Drake, a globetrotting treasure hunter and thief.