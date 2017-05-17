The world of Transformers gets even more intense in a new international trailer for the latest installment in the series.

Watch the latest peek into Transformers: The Last Knight above that showcases a war of the worlds starring Mark Wahlberg (returning as Cade Yeager), Bumblebee and their bot friends needing to save humanity. Look out for Anthony Hopkins (playing Sir Edmund Burton), his robo butler Cogman, and Josh Duhamel (returning as Lt. Colonel William Lennox) in the explosion-heavy trailer.