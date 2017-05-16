Remember when Travis Scott said he was going to drop new music earlier this month? Well the rapper kept his promise and released three new songs last night on Soundcloud.

First up is "Butterfly Effect," a chilled tune laced with Murda Beatz's signature production and Scott's laidback flow. Next is "Green & Purple," the strongest track out of the bunch and the only one that features a collaboration. La Flame and rapper du jour Playboi Carti trade verses atop a beat (produced by Sevn Thomas) that will have you making the stankest of faces. "A Man," the final track out of three, is produced by Southside and is littered with Scott's Auto-tuned blessings.