Remember when Travis Scott said he was going to drop new music earlier this month? Well the rapper kept his promise and released three new songs last night on Soundcloud.
First up is "Butterfly Effect," a chilled tune laced with Murda Beatz's signature production and Scott's laidback flow. Next is "Green & Purple," the strongest track out of the bunch and the only one that features a collaboration. La Flame and rapper du jour Playboi Carti trade verses atop a beat (produced by Sevn Thomas) that will have you making the stankest of faces. "A Man," the final track out of three, is produced by Southside and is littered with Scott's Auto-tuned blessings.
There's no word of these new songs will appear on Scott's forthcoming Astroworld album. But the rapper is currently on his Bird's Eye View Tour and will soon join Kendrick Lamar on the road this summer. Scott recently appeared on SZA's "Love Galore" tune and also has a feature on Calvin Harris' Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 album. Turn up your speakers loud and stream all three fiery tracks below:
Next, check out this Back of the Class podcast episode where the guys break down Travis Scott's Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight album:
User Comments