Travis Scott has dropped the video for "Way Back," one of the highlights from his Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight album. The clip, which runs for seven minutes, begins with Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden simultaneously perusing through multiple television channels commenting on his sportsmanship.

The basketball star then takes it to the court (but not before showing off his adidas sneaker collaboration) before seen upside-down once the song finally starts three minutes into the video. Scott shows up later as he cruises around in the back of drop-top convertible. The rapper tweeted to fans, "WAY BACK VIDEO. I DID THIS FOR A PROJECT I DID IN HOUSTON A WHILE AGO. HERE U GO."