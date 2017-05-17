In less than two years time, Twice has solidified themselves as one of the leaders of the K-pop game and their latest release shows them sticking to their strengths while bringing some exciting changes.

"Signal" sees the girl group delivering their first single produced by J.Y. Park (who recently crafted hits like I.O.I's "Very Very Very" or Unnies' "Shut Up"), who blends a playful hip-hop sound with a heavy helping of addictive bubblegum hooks. Notably, the group shakes up their typical formula by letting Tzuyu and Sana lead the chorus, while we see more vocal contributions from the likes of Jeongyeon and Chaeyeon.