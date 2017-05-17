In less than two years time, Twice has solidified themselves as one of the leaders of the K-pop game and their latest release shows them sticking to their strengths while bringing some exciting changes.
"Signal" sees the girl group delivering their first single produced by J.Y. Park (who recently crafted hits like I.O.I's "Very Very Very" or Unnies' "Shut Up"), who blends a playful hip-hop sound with a heavy helping of addictive bubblegum hooks. Notably, the group shakes up their typical formula by letting Tzuyu and Sana lead the chorus, while we see more vocal contributions from the likes of Jeongyeon and Chaeyeon.
In the accompanying music video, we see the girls trying to send a "signal" to an alien paramour. Like in past Twice visuals where each member would don a specific costume or themed look, the ladies all boast a different superpower this time. From Tzuyu's superhuman strength to Nayeon possessing Men in Black gadgets, it's another Twice visual that successfully showcases the different member's personalities and presents them in a fun and quirky light.
"Signal" is the title track from the ninesome's new EP that boasts five other new tracks. Preview the EP below via Apple Music:
