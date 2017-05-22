The Star Wars Universe, the MCU, the DCEU—come and meet your newest playmate, the Dark Universe. The umbrella name covers Universal Pictures' multi-film revival of its classic monster franchises, like The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, rebooting in a theater near you this June. The Dark Universe tagline comes more than three years after this architectural goal was first laid out.
The hype-up clip above concludes with a logo that's like a bleak comic book mirror of the Universal globe we've been watching for decades. It comes with an Inception-BRAHHHMMM–ish piece of music composed by Danny Elfman, and will air before these movies starting with The Mummy.
Along with the spooky new banner comes a release date for Bride of Frankenstein, which Beauty and the Beast helmer Bill Condon (also of Dreamgirls and the two-part Twilight finale) will direct for a Feb. 14, 2019 release. Writing the screenplay is David Koepp, with hits like Jurassic Park and The Lost World, Mission: Impossible and Spider Man (and misses like plural Robert Langdon movies and Indiana Jones 4).
The news also arrives with an official portrait of the Dark Universe's power players: Tom Cruise (The Mummy lead Nick Morton), Russell Crowe (Dr. Henry Jekyll), Sofia Boutella (the Mummy), Javier Bardem (Frankenstein’s Monster) and Johnny Depp (the Invisible Man). Jekyll’s underground monster-hunting operation, Prodigium, will connect the films. There are also Van Helsing and Creature from the Black Lagoon flicks in the future.
Condon, whose Beauty live-action remake is now the No. 10 movie of all time worldwide with $1.2 billion, said in the announcement:
“I’m very excited to bring a new Bride of Frankenstein to life on screen, particularly since James Whale’s original creation is still so potent. The Bride of Frankenstein remains the most iconic female monster in film history, and that’s a testament to Whale’s masterpiece-which endures as one of the greatest movies ever made.”
