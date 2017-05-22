The Star Wars Universe, the MCU, the DCEU—come and meet your newest playmate, the Dark Universe. The umbrella name covers Universal Pictures' multi-film revival of its classic monster franchises, like The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, rebooting in a theater near you this June. The Dark Universe tagline comes more than three years after this architectural goal was first laid out. The hype-up clip above concludes with a logo that's like a bleak comic book mirror of the Universal globe we've been watching for decades. It comes with an Inception-BRAHHHMMM–ish piece of music composed by Danny Elfman, and will air before these movies starting with The Mummy.

Along with the spooky new banner comes a release date for Bride of Frankenstein, which Beauty and the Beast helmer Bill Condon (also of Dreamgirls and the two-part Twilight finale) will direct for a Feb. 14, 2019 release. Writing the screenplay is David Koepp, with hits like Jurassic Park and The Lost World, Mission: Impossible and Spider Man (and misses like plural Robert Langdon movies and Indiana Jones 4). The news also arrives with an official portrait of the Dark Universe's power players: Tom Cruise (The Mummy lead Nick Morton), Russell Crowe (Dr. Henry Jekyll), Sofia Boutella (the Mummy), Javier Bardem (Frankenstein’s Monster) and Johnny Depp (the Invisible Man). Jekyll’s underground monster-hunting operation, Prodigium, will connect the films. There are also Van Helsing and Creature from the Black Lagoon flicks in the future.