The Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie is coming in few weeks, and who else better to call for the theme song than "Weird Al" Yankovic? The artist lends his quirky style to the track that perfectly represents the humor of the classic novel series.

"It's not a bird and it's not a plane, and it's not an egg salad sandwich / It's the waistband warrior / Hear his mighty battle cry!" he shout on the catchy theme. Along with Weird Al, Andy Grammer, Adam Lambert, Lil Yachty, Nathan Willett of Cold War Kids, Kevin Hart, Thomas Middleditch and Ed Helms are also featured on the Captain Underpants soundtrack.