The Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie is coming in few weeks, and who else better to call for the theme song than "Weird Al" Yankovic? The artist lends his quirky style to the track that perfectly represents the humor of the classic novel series.
"It's not a bird and it's not a plane, and it's not an egg salad sandwich / It's the waistband warrior / Hear his mighty battle cry!" he shout on the catchy theme. Along with Weird Al, Andy Grammer, Adam Lambert, Lil Yachty, Nathan Willett of Cold War Kids, Kevin Hart, Thomas Middleditch and Ed Helms are also featured on the Captain Underpants soundtrack.
Captain Underpants stars Hart and Middleditch as BFFs George Beard and Harold Hutchins, Helms as their principal Benny Krupp, Nick Kroll as scientist Professor Poopypants, Jordan Peele as Melvin Sneedly and Kristen Schaal as Edith. The novel series by Dav Pilkey ran from 1997 to 2015, and includes 12 books. Look out for the movie's premiere, helmed by Turbo director David Soren, on June 2.
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Tracklist
1. “Weird Al” Yankovic – “Captain Underpants Theme Song”
2. Andy Grammer – “A Friend Like You”3. Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch – “Saturday (Cast Version)”
4. Adam Lambert – “Think”
5. The Students of Jerome Horwitz Elementary School – “1812 Ofarture”
6. Kevin Hart, Thomas Middleditch and Ed Helms– “Hallelujah”
7. Lil Yachty – “Oh Yeah”
8. Nathan Willett of Cold War Kids – “Saturday”
9. Theodore Shapiro – “Comic Book Opening (Score from Captain Underpants)”
10. Theodore Shapiro – “Saving The Day (Score from Captain Underpants)”
11. Theodore Shapiro – “The Prank For Good (Score from Captain Underpants)”
