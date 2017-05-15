They're baackkkk! NBC released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated Will & Grace reunion series that diehard fans cannot stop talking about. Running for a whopping five minutes, the trailer stars original cast members Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.
“Again, Bob, so excited. I can’t believe we’re back, taking the old peacock for the another ride around the...," Will exclaims as he and Grace leave NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt's office. “Riding the old peacock? You know you got the job, right? You left all your lipstick on this ass,” Grace replies. The two then stumble across their old studio and run into their longtime friends (cue the audience laughter).
The trailer comes after the cast came together last September for their 10th anniversary. The actors released a modern-day mini episode in support of then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The 12-episode Will & Grace revival series will premiere this fall on NBC, on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST. Original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will return as as writers, showrunners and executive producers. James Burrows, who directed every episode in all eight seasons, also plans to helm the new series.
Keep the nostalgic vibes going with the latest episode of Fuse's Besterday podcast:
