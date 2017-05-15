They're baackkkk! NBC released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated Will & Grace reunion series that diehard fans cannot stop talking about. Running for a whopping five minutes, the trailer stars original cast members Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.

“Again, Bob, so excited. I can’t believe we’re back, taking the old peacock for the another ride around the...," Will exclaims as he and Grace leave NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt's office. “Riding the old peacock? You know you got the job, right? You left all your lipstick on this ass,” Grace replies. The two then stumble across their old studio and run into their longtime friends (cue the audience laughter).