Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment

After protests and uproars, Wonder Woman is now banned in Lebanon right before it was meant to premiere tonight in Beirut (May 31). So what's the reason for this decision? Lebanese group Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon had issue with Gal Gadot. The actress, who is the leading star of the Warner Bros.' movie, is Israeli and served in the country's military. Lebanon and Israel have been in an ongoing war since 2006 and had political conflicts for decades prior. Lebanon exhibitor Grand Cinemas announced the ban on Twitter earlier today.

According to Deadline, Wonder Woman was only set to play in a mere 15 locations in the territory. So in the grand scheme of things it won't make a big dent in the international box office sales, but it still raises important concerns of if the ban was even necessary. Lebanon has previously played Gadot's other films (Furious 7, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Fast and Furious 6 and Fast Five).