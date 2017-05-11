Here's some fun news for all you X-Men fans: Fox has finally began casting for New Mutants and revealed the initial actors who have signed on. Anya Taylor-Joy (Barry, Split) and Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones, The Book of Love) will star in the franchise's latest spinoff, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Taylor-Joy scored the role of Magik, the younger sister of Colossus (who appeared in Deadpool) who is a sorceress and uses teleportation discs to travel. Williams will play Wolfsbane, a Scottish mutant who has the power to transform into a wolf (duh) and struggles with her religious beliefs. The other New Mutants characters who have yet to be cast are Danielle Moonstar, Sunspot, Cannonball and Warlock.