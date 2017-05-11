Here's some fun news for all you X-Men fans: Fox has finally began casting for New Mutants and revealed the initial actors who have signed on. Anya Taylor-Joy (Barry, Split) and Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones, The Book of Love) will star in the franchise's latest spinoff, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Taylor-Joy scored the role of Magik, the younger sister of Colossus (who appeared in Deadpool) who is a sorceress and uses teleportation discs to travel. Williams will play Wolfsbane, a Scottish mutant who has the power to transform into a wolf (duh) and struggles with her religious beliefs. The other New Mutants characters who have yet to be cast are Danielle Moonstar, Sunspot, Cannonball and Warlock.
New Mutants will follow the wild adventures of the group of teens. The movie will be directed by Josh Boone, who is best known for helming The Fault In Our Stars. He's also writing the script alongside Knate Gwaltney, with Simon Kinberg and Karen Rosenfelt producing. THR states the studio is aiming to find "ethnically appropriate actors, conducting wide searches for a Native American to play Moonstar and a South American for Sunspot."
The movie will arrive sometime in 2018, with production set to begin in July. While we wait for more details, watch the stars of last May's X-Men: Apocalypse tell Fuse their favorite mutant powers below:
