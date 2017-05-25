Earlier this year, XYLØ told Fuse they had plans to release up to 10 singles this year and today we get the must-see music video for the electronic duo's latest.
We're proud to premiere the video for "I Still Wait for You," that gives a fascinating inside look into the brother and sister's touring life by mashing vintage, analog-style recordings with gorgeous-yet-trippy visual clips. Paige and Chase Duddy's brand of dance music has always boasted a certain sense of intimacy, but this video truly lets viewers get insight to their creative inner-workings. Watch the new video first on Fuse.
XYLØ gave us some more insight about the vision for "I Still Wait for You" and working with music video director Daniel Iglesias Jr. (who's worked on videos for AlunaGeorge, The Neighbourhood and X Ambassadors). "We wanted to create a voyeuristic caricature of band life," the band shares. "We loved working closely with Daniel to help piece together a psychedelic, '90s MTV–inspired video of what's going on in our crazy heads."
If you're craving more XYLØ after "I Still Wait for You," don't miss "Setting Fires" (their recent collaboration with The Chainsmokers that was featured alongside "Closer" on the Collage EP) or "Gossip" (which you may have heard during Apple's keynote that introduced their AirPods earbuds). Below, watch Paige and Chase talk about their sibling bond and new music at Air + Style 2017 festival:
User Comments