Earlier this year, XYLØ told Fuse they had plans to release up to 10 singles this year and today we get the must-see music video for the electronic duo's latest.

We're proud to premiere the video for "I Still Wait for You," that gives a fascinating inside look into the brother and sister's touring life by mashing vintage, analog-style recordings with gorgeous-yet-trippy visual clips. Paige and Chase Duddy's brand of dance music has always boasted a certain sense of intimacy, but this video truly lets viewers get insight to their creative inner-workings. Watch the new video first on Fuse.