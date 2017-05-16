Producer Michael Costigan praises the 29-year-old for the role, saying "he can play both the depth and the charm that this guy had in equal measures, and which allowed him to manipulate these women in such a terrifying way." He likens the tone to Nightcrawler and The Jinx.

Famous late-20th century serial killers are all/some of the cinematic rage at the moment. First we've got the current news that High School Musical hero Zac Efron is set to star as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

The Efron-starring Bundy movie comes from director Joe Berlinger, whose one feature film credit on IMDb is the maligned Blair Witch 2: Book of Shadows. Berlinger is accomplished as a documentarian, however, having given us the revealing Metallica film Some Kind of Monster and, Deadline notes, "the Paradise Lost documentaries that eventually freed the West Memphis Three from a wrongful murder conviction."

The second Disney Channel serial killer movie will have 21-year-old Ross Lynch of Austin & Ally, the Teen Beach movies and the Walt Disney Records band R5. The My Friend Dahmer casting was announced in summer 2016, with source material cartoonist John "Derf" Backderf saying audiences are "not going to be able to see the teen heartthrob in this role." Yesterday, news arrived that what Variety called "one of the buzziest titles out of this year’s Tribeca Film Festival" now has a distributor and should be out this fall.

