With production on Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why set to start this week, we've been given some more insight into what to expect from the next iteration of the controversial Netflix smash.
"What I can tell you is certainly one question I got a lot is, 'Well how can there be a season two when the story is over?'" showrunner Brian Yorkey said at Netflix's FYSee event over the weekend. "I'm like, 'What story is over?' And people are like 'Hannah's,' and I'm like, 'Well, no, Hannah told her version of the events but there are at least 12 kids that have another version of those events that we haven't really heard from yet.' So I think there's quite a bit more of Hannah's story to tell."
Yorkey added that while we got the full story from Hannah (played by Katherine Langford), there are still loose ends regarding claims and experiences specifically from Clay (Dylan Minnette) and Jessica (Alisha Boe). We also know that Hannah does not narrate the upcoming season which indicates insight and internal reflection from the other characters if the format stays similar to Season 1.
"I don't think Hannah told any untruths on her tapes...I think she told her story and she claimed her narrative which had really been taken from her, so she reclaimed her narrative and said this is the story of my life, but there are other people who might want to tell that story differently or other players in that story might have a different perspective on some of those events," Yorkey also said. "Season two is also about healing and how we go on, because people always say you have to go on but how do we after something like that?"
The upcoming season of 13 Reasons Why does not have a release date yet, but with production on its way, most are expecting a 2018 premiere. Next, watch Fuse sit down with 13 Reasons Why executive producer Selena Gomez:
User Comments