With production on Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why set to start this week, we've been given some more insight into what to expect from the next iteration of the controversial Netflix smash.

"What I can tell you is certainly one question I got a lot is, 'Well how can there be a season two when the story is over?'" showrunner Brian Yorkey said at Netflix's FYSee event over the weekend. "I'm like, 'What story is over?' And people are like 'Hannah's,' and I'm like, 'Well, no, Hannah told her version of the events but there are at least 12 kids that have another version of those events that we haven't really heard from yet.' So I think there's quite a bit more of Hannah's story to tell."

Yorkey added that while we got the full story from Hannah (played by Katherine Langford), there are still loose ends regarding claims and experiences specifically from Clay (Dylan Minnette) and Jessica (Alisha Boe). We also know that Hannah does not narrate the upcoming season which indicates insight and internal reflection from the other characters if the format stays similar to Season 1.