List
2017 Summer TV Preview: 17 Shows Not to Miss
These debuts, returns and reboots will be gracing our screens all season
The newest season of Orange Is the New Black picks up right where the fourth one left us, to the minute: tensions at Litchfield Penitentiary have reached a breaking point and Daya is holding a gun on Humphrey, a C.O. Unlike previous seasons, this one is taking place over only three days, so you can expect things to be intense. The inmates, reeling from the death of Poussey, the pressures of overcrowding and some particularly sadistic guards, are in the midst of a riot they didn’t see coming.
–Laurie Ulster
The intense drama will continue in Season 2 of Queen Sugar, the OWN TV series created by Ava DuVernay and co-produced by Oprah. We will be reunited with Nova, Charley and Ralph Angel as the siblings face struggles in their lives as they try to uphold their late father’s legacy. –Bianca Gracie
Forget that CBS' Under the Dome show already unsuccessfully collected a bunch of people in a confining space while a Stephen King–invented supernatural threat loomed at the edges. Forget that one of the best King-adapters out there, The Green Mile and The Shawshank Redemption's Frank Darabont, made a lackluster Hollywood adaptation of this Skeleton Crew novella a decade ago. Forget it simply because the Spike series looks disturbingly great. Period, the end. –Zach Dionne
Enter the ring of professional women's wrestling with Glow, an upcoming Netflix series starring Alison Brie that looks to be setting itself up to be the next Orange Is the New Black. Season 1's 10 episodes focus on a fictional '80s wresting circuit featuring the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling—a.k.a. G.L.O.W. Look out for Kate Nash in the role of Rhonda, a British model. –Jeff Benjamin
Season 3 of Starz’s Power ended dramatically, with a huge cliffhanger and new questions: Can Angela Valdes (Lela Loren) really pin the murder of Greg Knox (Andy Bean) on James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick)? Who will run Ghost’s legit and illegitimate businesses as he fights for redemption? Get ready for a grittier new season with some serious potential backstabbing. –Amissa Pitter
One of the best graphic novels of all time finally got adapted last year, and its first season deviated from the book's never-ending road trip by keeping Jesse, Cassidy and Tulip planted in Texas. This summer they'll end up in New Orleans, testing out their sharpened, perfectly cast project in new locales. –Zach Dionne
Could this suck? It sure could. But the potential win is such a bigger deal, with Netflix poised to adeptly adapt one of the most outstanding video game series of all time, accentuating its anime side and setting it to the electro-metal guitar riffs the old-school soundtracks doused us in. "I’m personally guaranteeing that this is going to be the best fucking video game adaptation ever made to date," says producer Adi Shankar, who adds to expect something "super violent" that will "will flip the vampire sub-genre on its head" after a decade of Twilight-fueled "propaganda." The only problem is that it'll be brief, with the July 7 episodes labeled Season 1, Part 1 with a planned run of four half-hour-ish episodes. –Zach Dionne
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is back for yet another coast-to-coast food tour, and the Season 3 menu looks to be the most epic yet. Stopping in Los Angeles, Harlem, Nashville, New Orleans, D.C. and Atlanta, Fluffy and his team are zoned in on more food, more carbs and more over-the-top dishes this time around. Think decadent desserts, insanely fried goodies and...live crickets. Be sure to catch the Season 3 premiere of Fluffy's Food Adventures on Tues, July 11 @10PM on Fuse! –Tina Xu
Big stars. Small puppets. Crazy stories. If you want to see your favorite celebrities (Joe Jonas, Gina Rodriguez, Lil Jon and more) tell their untold wildest adventures reenacted by marionette puppets, watch The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow, with host and executive producer Wilmer Valderrama on Tues, July 11 @10:30PM on Fuse!
"How is Callie gonna get out of THIS one?" is a question The Fosters fans ask ourselves at the end of almost every season. Throughout Season 4, Callie, played brilliantly by Maia Mitchell, is fighting a legal battle for a crime she didn't commit, and when she thinks all hope is lost, in true Callie fashion, she risks it all to help someone else.
Nearly rescued teen prostitute Diamond (Hope Olaide Wilson) promises her pimp, out of fear, she'll recruit kids from the Girls United group home she's in. In the finale a hopeless Callie makes a last minute decision to accompany Diamond undercover, in hopes she can lead her cop mom Stef (Teri Polo) to the operation via cell phone GPS. After she's made to turn it off, the pimp gets closer to testing Callie's loyalty as his "new girl" and Stef races to try to find their location. Has Callie gotten herself in too deep this time? –Mark Sundstrom
We're finally all the way past George R.R. Martin's books, in completely fresh, the-future-has-not-been-written territory. Sadly our longest-ever wait will be met with the shortest-ever season, running a mere seven episodes, but word is Thrones is moving faster than ever. “There are White Walkers and dragons and once they start to come together the story has to go where it goes," co-executive producer Bryan Cogman plainly put it. Actor Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont) calls Season 7 "the best seven episodes they’ve ever written," with "no sense of treading water." –Zach Dionne
The overload of reboot announcements has honestly been getting overwhelming (read: annoying), but not all of them are bad! Instead of being a bland revival, Disney’s Raven’s Home will actually be a sequel to the original That’s So Raven. It'll be fun to see her and Chelsea’s kooky BFF adventures now that they’re mothers, as well as how Raven’s son will cope with his inherited psychic powers. –Bianca Gracie
Definitely stick around after the second episode of Game of Thrones, because you don’t want to miss the Season 3 premiere of HBO's Ballers. Get ready for more laughs as Dwayne Johnson, Rob Corddry and John David Washington continue to figure out their lives after the last big season. –Bianca Gracie
Issa Rae's hit HBO dramedy Insecure is back for Season 2 in July and we can't freakin' wait. We were relieved when Issa and Molly (played fantastically by breakout star Yvonne Orji) finally made up by the end of Season 1 finale "Broken as Fuck," but the good vibes didn't last long. Issa coming home to find Lawrence's blue Best Buy shirt hanging in an otherwise-empty closet became one of last year's biggest "oh shit" moments on television. It's safe to say Lawrence is gone for good, right? According to IMDB, Jay Ellis (who plays Lawrence) is only currently attached to a total of nine episodes (eight of which are Season 1), while Issa and other stars already have the full 18 episode credits for both seasons. Will this year see Issa wallowing in her loneliness and shame, or better yet, a single Issa back on the dating scene meeting lots of interesting new suitors? One of our biggest wishes for Season 2: More of Natasha Rothwell as the amazing Kelli, please! –Mark Sundstrom
Political shows have never been more important and necessary today, and NBC is bringing one of SNL's most beloved segments back to primetime with Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Thursday. Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the four-episode run, which marks the fourth time the network has brought the satire show away from its parent comedy, though every "season" ended by the third episode. Expect a lot of commentary on Donald Trump and perhaps the season getting extended if he tweets about it! –Jeff Benjamin
Marvel’s next installment in their ever-expanding universe is set to hit Nextflix in August and personally, I’m ready. Marvel struggled to connect Iron Fist with its audience, but with the final Defender now in place, we get to see what they can do as a group. Marvel tends to stay true to their source material so I’m sure there will be plenty of easter eggs in the first season, but the question is, will it be able to live up to the expectations? Luke Cage raised the bar really high (one reason why Iron Fist struggled), but I have faith The Defenders will rise to the occasion and leave us all satisfied. If not, there’s always Luke Cage Season 2—which is in production now, YAY! –Malikah Shabazz
One of your favorite ‘80s animated shows is getting a modern spin with some your favorite actors. DisneyXD’s DuckTales revival features David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Danny Pudi (Huey), Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Bobby Moynihan (Louie), Lin-Manuel Miranda as Gizmoduck and many more. Based on the first look, it seems the reboot will have the same goofy charm as the original. –Bianca Gracie
User Comments