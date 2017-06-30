The singer co-wrote "Two Fux" with Ferras, Sarah Hudson, Big Taste and Trey Campbell. "I’m just going to do my shit and not really make any apologies for it—not really try to be such a people pleaser," Lambert told Out.com about the track. "I think everyone has these upswings and downswings in their life where they’re trying to figure out where they’re at, and right now I’m at a place of feeling a lot more self-assured."

Adam Lambert is ready to kick off the summer in the most confident way, thanks to his new single "Two Fux." The pop powerhouse brushes off the haters who have issues with his life choices ever so casually atop a soaring, electric guitar-dotted production."If you think that what I do and how I live's too much / I don't really really give two fux / If you think that what I say and what I give ain't love / I don't really really give two fux / Here, right here, right here / Namaste right here, right here, right here / Ooh ooh ooh," Lambert belts on the chorus.

He continued to tease how "Two Fux" ties in with his upcoming album:

It’s basically a mission statement. That chorus, saying, if you think what I do and how I live is too much, I don’t really give two fucks. You know, the world we’re living in right now is a little scary. There’s a lot of hatred out there and a lot of negativity. Our country’s politically and socially divided. And to be able to put out a song that addresses everything, saying, “Look, you may not like me, but I’m not going to let that take me down. I’m not going to let that ruin my day. I’m going to do me.” I think people want some of those self-strengths. It makes me feel good to listen to it, and hopefully it makes others feel good. It’s not taking itself too serious—the lyrics are ridiculous and silly, and I think it’ll give people a reason to smile.

"Two Fux" is the 35-year-old's first new single since last March's "Welcome to the Show" with Laleh. His third album The Original High was released in June 2015. Lambert is currently on a North American tour with his pals from Queen, which began on June 23 in Phoenix, Ariz. and wraps up in Houston on Aug. 5. He also appears on the Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie soundtrack.

