Adele has been touring around the globe over the past 15 months, and last night she hinted that she thinks it's time to end it—for good. During the kickoff of her four-night residency at London's Wembley Stadium, dubbed "The Finale" as they are the final concerts in support of 25, she shared a personal note to fans.

In a handwritten letters passed around in the tour programs, Adele wrote:

"So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across UK + Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I’ve done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.

Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. I love you. Goodnight for now."

