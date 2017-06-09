The first on-camera Amanda Bynes interview in four years was released on Friday at Hollyscoop and excerpted on Good Morning America. Talking to celebrity fashion blogger Diana Madison, the 31-year-old All That/What I Like About You actress revealed she is in a healthy, stable place after a difficult time, and has been sober nearly three years. Now Bynes hikes, does spin classes and volunteers to feed homeless people.

She also wants, seven years after her last onscreen appearance in Easy A, to act again. “I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show that I’m the star of it,” Bynes said. She's also still going to L.A.'s Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and wants to start a clothing line eventually.

Last August, news hit that The Amanda Show is coming back to Nickeleodeon—in rerun form. Nicktoons and TeenNick executive vice president Keith Dawkins praised the show's "great humor, great narrative, great storytelling to a generation of kids who wanted that at the time. I think that holds up today."