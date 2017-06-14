Andrew W.K. returns with The Party Never Dies Tour, his first string of shows in five years with a full band. The trek stretches across North America and the U.K., with the fun beginning on Sept. 14 in Atlanta, Ga.
The entertainer then runs through cities like Portland, San Francisco, Philadelphia and London before wrapping up the tour on Nov. 18 in Mexico City, Mexico. W.K. actually announced the news yesterday in a cool way. He privately spoke to fans via Facebook Messenger where he also revealed he's working on new music that's set to drop later this year. It will mark the follow-up to 2009's cover album Gundam Rock and his fourth studio album 55 Cadillac.
Pre-sale tickets were made available today (June 14) at 10AM local time on his website. the general public tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 16. See all the dates below.
Andrew W.K.'s The Party Never Dies Tour Dates
9/14 — Atlanta, Ga. – Terminal West
9/17 — Chicago, Ill. – Riot Fest
9/18 — Minneapolis, Minn. – First Avenue
9/20 — Kansas City, Mo. – Record Bar
9/21 — Denver, Colo. – Summit Music Hall
9/22 — Salt Lake City, Utah – Metro Music Hall
9/24 — Seattle, Wash. – Neumos
9/25 — Portland, Ore. – Wonder Ballroom
9/27 — San Francisco, Calif. – Independent
9/29 — Los Angeles, Calif. – The Regent
10/1 — Phoenix, Ariz. – Crescent Ballroom
10/3 — Austin, Texas – Mohawk
10/4 — Dallas, Texas – House of Blues
10/5 — Houston, Texas – House of Blues
10/7 — St. Louis, Mo. – Ready Room
10/8 — Cincinnati, Ohio – Bogart’s
10/9 — Pittsburgh, Pa. – Mr Smalls
10/11 — Philadelphia, Pa. – Theater of Living Arts
10/12 — Washington, D.C. – Rock & Roll Hotel
10/13 — Brooklyn, N.Y. – Warsaw
10/14 — Boston, Mass. – Brighton Music Hall
10/17 — Toronto, Ontario – Opera House
10/18 — Detroit, Mich. – St. Andrew’s Hall
10/19 — Columbus, Ohio – A&R Bar
10/20 — Milwaukee, Wis. – The Rave
11/09 — Portsmouth, U.K. – Wedgewood Rooms
11/10 — London, U.K. – 02 Forum Kentish Town
11/11 — Cardiff, Wales – Great Hall
11/12 — Norwich, U.K. – Waterfront
11/13 — Manchester, U.K. – 02 Ritz
11/14 — Glasgow, Scotland – Garage
11/15 — Birmingham, U.K. – 02 Academy 2
11/18 — Mexico City, Mexico — Corona Capital
THE PARTY NEVER DIES FULL BAND TOUR - Presale tomorrow at 10:00am at https://t.co/3z1GuQDs0z. RT for a chance to win a pair of tickets. pic.twitter.com/gyjhyIA17w— ANDREW W.K. (@AndrewWK) June 13, 2017
