Andrew W.K. returns with The Party Never Dies Tour, his first string of shows in five years with a full band. The trek stretches across North America and the U.K., with the fun beginning on Sept. 14 in Atlanta, Ga.

The entertainer then runs through cities like Portland, San Francisco, Philadelphia and London before wrapping up the tour on Nov. 18 in Mexico City, Mexico. W.K. actually announced the news yesterday in a cool way. He privately spoke to fans via Facebook Messenger where he also revealed he's working on new music that's set to drop later this year. It will mark the follow-up to 2009's cover album Gundam Rock and his fourth studio album 55 Cadillac.