Ariana Grande is now the first person named as a honorary citizen of Manchester after her "great many selfless acts and demonstrations of community spirit" following the horrific attacks in the city last month. The singer is being honored for her compassion to lift the spirits of fans and the victims' families with her One Love Manchester tribute.
"This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city," council leader Sir Richard Leese said. "We've all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May—with love and courage rather than hatred and fear."
Grande, he continues, had "exemplified this response.” The benefit concert, held on June 4 Manchester's Old Trafford cricket grounds, was organized by the singer herself. It included performances from Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Pharrell, One Direction's Niall Horan, Take That and more.
All proceeds went to the We Love Manchester emergency fund to help the victims and families of the attacks. The British Red Cross announced the concert raised nearly $3 million. Grande later resumed her Dangerous Woman World Tour in Paris last week following the incident. "First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way," she wrote on Instagram. "I love you with all my heart. Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you."
Next, watch a classic Fuse interview with Ariana Grande below:
User Comments