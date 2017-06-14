Ariana Grande is now the first person named as a honorary citizen of Manchester after her "great many selfless acts and demonstrations of community spirit" following the horrific attacks in the city last month. The singer is being honored for her compassion to lift the spirits of fans and the victims' families with her One Love Manchester tribute.

"This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city," council leader Sir Richard Leese said. "We've all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May—with love and courage rather than hatred and fear."