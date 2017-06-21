Over 50 artists have come together to record a special cover of Simon & Garfunkel's 1970 classic "Bridge Over Troubled Water." It is project that Simon Cowell organized that will help benefit those affected by the tragic Grenfell Tower fire in London. Hear The Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, Nile Rodgers, Stormzy, One Direction's Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, Queen's Brian May, Robbie Williams, Jessie J and more below:

Craig David, Pixie Lott, Rita Ora, Emelie Sandé, Jessie Ware, Leona Lewis, Libertines' Carl Barat and Stereophonics' Kelly Jones can be heard as well. A choir of more than 300 West London students led by Choirmaster Gareth Malone are also featured on the new version. Sales from the "Bridge Over Troubled Water" cover ( click here to buy on iTunes) will benefit the fire victims.

The Grenfell Tower fire occurred on June 14 that left at least 79 people dead or missing, CNN reported on Monday. Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said in a press conference that only five victims have been identified so far and the death toll could change. London's Evening Standard recently reported that up to 250 residents from the apartment complex will be rehoused in a nearby £2 billion luxury complex, which was purchased by the City of London Corporation.

The department for Communities and Local Government said in a statement:

"The new permanent housing is expected to be completed by the end of July. The Department for Communities and Local Government has also already committed to finding suitable accommodation in the local area for victims who lost their homes within a maximum of 3 weeks. Each home will be fully furnished and completed to a high specification and St Edward will provide liaison staff for each block so that residents are fully supported in settling in to their new homes. This will be in addition to the ongoing range of support being provided to those affected by the tragedy."