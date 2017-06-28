The 10 Best Movies of 2017 So Far

Photo of the day

June 26: Twinning

Last night's 2017 BET Awards red carpet was full of amazing looks but it's safe to say Gucci Mane and DJ Khaled's son Asahd Khalid stole the show in matching blue Gucci suits. It seems the twinning was not planned but that doesn't make it any less adorable. Gucci Mane posted the above photo to his Twitter and another shot on his Instagram, while Asahd's proud daddy Khaled posted this cute video of the duo on his Instagram.