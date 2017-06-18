E! says a woman was seen entering an L.A. hospital today "carrying a bouquet of pink, purple and blue flowers with two giant baby foot-shaped pink and blue balloons that read, 'Baby Girl' and 'Baby Boy.'" And apparently they knew she also had a card reading "B & J."

Beyoncé gave birth to her twins with husband-of-nine-years Jay Z this weekend, sources tell multiple magazines. “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” says a People source. Beyoncé, 35, and Hov, 47, welcomed their daughter Blue Ivy Carter in January 2012.

At the end of the week there was speculation that Barack Obama had given up the gender of the twins—both girls, per this theory—in a video message to celebrate Jay Z's induction into the Songwriter Hall of Fame.

Announcing her pregnancy on Instagram in February—the beginning of a months-long, gorgeously photographed public journey—Beyoncé wrote of the twins:

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters"