Black Mirror, the darkly immaculate sci-fi anthology series that certainly boasts writing as one of its greatest strengths, is becoming a book. Three books, to be honest, dropping annually starting the fall. Creator Charlie Brooks (Screenwipe, Nathan Barley) will edit the trinity. Of Black Mirror's 13 episodes, Brooker has written 11, nine of them solo.

"Emphatically not novelizations, the mid-length stories"—three novellas per book—"will be written from scratch in the style of the show by "leading names within the literary world" who are yet to be announced," reports The Bookseller. The tomes will come from Penguin Random House, which is actually one of many institutions that suggested reading material to follow Black Mirror with.