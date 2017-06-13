Black Mirror, the darkly immaculate sci-fi anthology series that certainly boasts writing as one of its greatest strengths, is becoming a book. Three books, to be honest, dropping annually starting the fall. Creator Charlie Brooks (Screenwipe, Nathan Barley) will edit the trinity. Of Black Mirror's 13 episodes, Brooker has written 11, nine of them solo.
"Emphatically not novelizations, the mid-length stories"—three novellas per book—"will be written from scratch in the style of the show by "leading names within the literary world" who are yet to be announced," reports The Bookseller. The tomes will come from Penguin Random House, which is actually one of many institutions that suggested reading material to follow Black Mirror with.
Here's Brooker's statement:
“All-new Black Mirror stories from exciting authors—that’s a joyous prospect. And they’re appearing in a high-tech new format known as a ‘book.’ Apparently, you just have to glance at some sort of ‘ink code’ printed on paper and images and sounds magically appear in your head, enacting the story. Sounds far-fetched to me, but we’ll see.”
BM Season 4—Netflix's second go-round with the British program—will debut later this year.
Hear the Back of the Class podcast talk about Black Mirror at the 43:10 mark below:
User Comments