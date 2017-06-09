The time has come everyone! Black Panther is one of the most anticipated movies of the moment and we now have an official poster. Marvel released the unsurprisingly epic image today (June 9).
It shows the titular hero (Chadwick Boseman) sitting on his throne in Wakanda like the badass he is. The movie's plot follows Black Panther's return to the African nation while two enemies conspire to take down the kingdom. The poster reveal comes a few hours before the official debut teaser premieres during Game 4 of the NBA Finals tonight. The game between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers begins at 6 p.m. PT on ABC.
Along with Boseman playing the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther, the Black Panther cast includes Angela Basset as his mother Ramonda, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue), Sterling K. Brown, John Kani, Danai Gurira (Okoye), Forest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan (villain Killmonger) and Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia). Creed director Ryan Coogler will also be helming the movie.
Look out for the superhero film on Feb. 16, 2018. Next, watch Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso preview the ways the comic-book empire will sync up with its movie and television offerings in 2017:
User Comments