The time has come everyone! Black Panther is one of the most anticipated movies of the moment and we now have an official poster. Marvel released the unsurprisingly epic image today (June 9).

It shows the titular hero (Chadwick Boseman) sitting on his throne in Wakanda like the badass he is. The movie's plot follows Black Panther's return to the African nation while two enemies conspire to take down the kingdom. The poster reveal comes a few hours before the official debut teaser premieres during Game 4 of the NBA Finals tonight. The game between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers begins at 6 p.m. PT on ABC.