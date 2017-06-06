Blink-182 get personal in their new video for "Home Is Such a Lonely Place," one of the highlights from last summer's California album. The clip resembles a classic family video as Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba spend quality time with their relatives and each other before they head out on the road.
"The video for 'Home is Such a Lonely Place' was probably the easiest we’ve ever filmed," the band explains in the YouTube description. "All we had to do was be ourselves at home with our family and friends, as we prepared to leave for tour. Consequently, it's also our most personal and honest videos, and one of my favorites."
Blink-182 recently dropped the deluxe edition of their California LP, which features 12 new tracks including "Parking Lot," "Misery" and "Wildfire." The band wrapped up their tour with The Naked and Famous and Wavves on May 9. They are also prepping a few stadium shows with Linkin Park, as well as special guests Wu-Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly.
But before then, take it way back to 2004 with this old-school Blink-182 x Fuse interview:
