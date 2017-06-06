Blink-182 get personal in their new video for "Home Is Such a Lonely Place," one of the highlights from last summer's California album. The clip resembles a classic family video as Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba spend quality time with their relatives and each other before they head out on the road.

"The video for 'Home is Such a Lonely Place' was probably the easiest we’ve ever filmed," the band explains in the YouTube description. "All we had to do was be ourselves at home with our family and friends, as we prepared to leave for tour. Consequently, it's also our most personal and honest videos, and one of my favorites."