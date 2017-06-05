This season of Silicon Valley pointed out that basically any virtual reality play is a smart one right now, and Breaking Bad is here for the gold rush. Variety reports that creator Vince Gilligan, 50, is teaming with PlayStation for a mysterious "experience."
All that's known is that the Breaking Bad VR thingy won't be a game, it's planned to launch later this year and will be computer animated "because production tools for live-action 360 video are still primitive." No word yet on which actors might partake, or the nature of BrBa Goes VR (our title, not theirs—yet).
Andrew House, global chief executive of the gaming studio Sony Interactive Entertainment, told Variety they brought in "seven of the best showrunners"—including The Blacklist's David Shore and Battlestar Galactica's Ronald D. Moore. "And they just played around with VR. Several of them were intrigued, but Vince was the one who said, ‘I really want to do something with this. I want to experiment with this.'”
Sony's game-making team will work closely with Vince Gilligan, who currently serves as an executive producer and occasional director on the BrBa spinoff Better Call Saul.
Next, watch a New York Comic Con rookie and veteran try to make their way through the convention together:
User Comments