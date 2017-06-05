This season of Silicon Valley pointed out that basically any virtual reality play is a smart one right now, and Breaking Bad is here for the gold rush. Variety reports that creator Vince Gilligan, 50, is teaming with PlayStation for a mysterious "experience."

All that's known is that the Breaking Bad VR thingy won't be a game, it's planned to launch later this year and will be computer animated "because production tools for live-action 360 video are still primitive." No word yet on which actors might partake, or the nature of BrBa Goes VR (our title, not theirs—yet).