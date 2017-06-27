Calvin Harris gathers his musical friends in a private tropical paradise in his new video for "Feels," the fourth track from Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. The producer remains in the background with his electric guitar while Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean take the lead in the lush clip.

Set in what appears to be if the Garden of Eden was on acid, all four artists show off their flirty side. Perry frolics in a bed of flowers that matches her neon yellow locks, Pharrell woos the camera with his charm while Sean Don sits perched on his rap throne among some very chill parrots.