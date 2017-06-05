FUSE

June 2017

Worth 1,000 Words...

Photos of your favorite celebrities... being your favorite celebrities

June 5: Broadway Boy!

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 04: J. Harrison Ghee and Brendon Urie (L) of Panic! At The Disco makes his broadway debut In "Kinky Boot
Guess who finally made it to Broadway! Lead singer Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco made his Broadway debut as Charlie Price on the Tony Award winning musical ‘Kinky Boots.’ Building up to his first performance we’ve seen teaser after teaser, but it was all worth it because it looks like it does not disappoint! On the first night of his show, Urie tweeted thanks and showed love to his new ‘Kinky Boots’ family. The singer is expected to star in the show from May 26th to August 6th.

