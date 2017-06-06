Congratulations are in order for Chance the Rapper, who will be receiving the Humanitarian Award at the 2017 BET Awards. He is being recognized for "positively impacting both local and national communities” and pushing forward “impactful educational, social and political initiatives.”
Back in March, the 24-year-old GRAMMY winner announced he will donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools as a "call to action." He has also raised more than $2 million for through his Social Works organization. Past recipients of the BET Humanitarian Award include Quincy Jones, Al Sharpton and Muhammad Ali.
It's an immense honor & I'm inspired to do so much more after receiving this. Thank you @IamDebraLee I won't let you down," Chance tweeted upon hearing the news this morning. Along with the Chi-Town star, New Edition will also receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The story behind the iconic '90s R&B group was played out for BET's The New Edition Story biopic in January.
It's an immense honor & I'm inspired to do so much more after receiving this. Thank you @IamDebraLee I won't let you down https://t.co/cz6RSgsrT0— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 6, 2017
The 2017 BET Awards will be broadcast on June 25 at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. Migos, Bruno Mars, Future, Trey Songz and Tamar Braxton are all confirmed to perform. Click here for our review of the rapper's headlining performance at Governors Ball 2017. Then, watch a young Chano interview with Fuse as part of our Future Black History Month celebration back in March:
User Comments