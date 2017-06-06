Congratulations are in order for Chance the Rapper, who will be receiving the Humanitarian Award at the 2017 BET Awards. He is being recognized for "positively impacting both local and national communities” and pushing forward “impactful educational, social and political initiatives.”

Back in March, the 24-year-old GRAMMY winner announced he will donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools as a "call to action." He has also raised more than $2 million for through his Social Works organization. Past recipients of the BET Humanitarian Award include Quincy Jones, Al Sharpton and Muhammad Ali.