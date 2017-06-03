Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball

Chance the Rapper brought his Be Encouraged Tour to the grounds of Governors Ball 2017 yesterday, where he wrapped up day one with a stunning headlining set. And man, was it a spiritual awakening! The artist is known for his heartfelt, gospel-tinged performances and he definitely didn't disappoint last night. The 23-year-old opened his performance in style, entering on a motorcycle for the starting track "Mixtape" from last spring's Coloring Book (unfortunately featured artist Lil Yachty didn't make an appearance). He then ripped through fan favorites like "Blessings," "Angels," "Sunday Candy" and his "Ultralight Beam" collaboration from big brother Kanye West's The Life of Pablo album. While sound issues tried to hinder Lil Chano's peformance (the microphone levels were incredibly low throughout the 75-minute set), he still pushed through without fail.

The hits kept churning as Chance transformed the festival into his own laid-back backyard church party, bringing the black cookout vibes with renditions of TLOP's "Waves" and "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1." He also dove into his verse of the massive DJ Khaled "I'm the One" collaboration (yes, he was wearing his Gucci belt!), "Favorite Song" sans Childish Gambino, party starter "All Night," "Cocoa Butter Kisses," club favorite "No Problems" and "All We Got." After being delivered by the rapper's backup singers ThirdStory and live band the Social Experiment, Chance decided to bring out some special guests. Francis and the Lights came on stage following his Bacardi performance earlier in the afternoon to belt their "May I Have This Dance" collaboration. The near-perfect set then ended with the "Blessings" reprise with Ty Dolla $ign serving up the glorious vocals. The heavenly night was then topped off in the most appropriate way: with vibrant fireworks that shone almost as bright as the Manhattan skyline.