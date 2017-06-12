Remember that time when Childish Gambino said he wasn't going to anymore shows during his Governors Ball 2017 performance? Well the artist is now backing against that claim—but we're not complaining! He'll be headlining a joint show with Dave Chappelle, which is the pretty much the best collaboration we never saw coming.

According to Ticketmaster, the event takes place on August 19 at New York City's Radio City Music Hall. The Chase preferred cardmember pre-sale begins tomorrow (June 13) at 10 a.m. ET with the Ticketmaster pre-sale on Thursday, June 15 at 12 p.m. ET. Tickets for the general public will be available this Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. ET. As of now, there's no word of what Gambino and Chappelle will actually be doing. Will he explore his comedic roots as Glover once again? We shall see!