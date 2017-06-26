The friendship between Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry and Paramore's Hayley Williams is absolutely adorable, and the two ladies came together once again on stage! Mayberry joined Paramore during their concert in Edinburgh, Scotland (Chvrches' hometown) over the weekend to sing "Misery Business."

The stage was full of flashing lights that mimicked the band members' intense energy as they pulled a fan named Eleanor up from the crowd to perform the 2007 Riot! classic. "Do you guys like the band Chvrches? Well that's really weird because Lauren is here right now," Williams exclaimed as her pal surprised the crowd while walking on stage.