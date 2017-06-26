The friendship between Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry and Paramore's Hayley Williams is absolutely adorable, and the two ladies came together once again on stage! Mayberry joined Paramore during their concert in Edinburgh, Scotland (Chvrches' hometown) over the weekend to sing "Misery Business."
The stage was full of flashing lights that mimicked the band members' intense energy as they pulled a fan named Eleanor up from the crowd to perform the 2007 Riot! classic. "Do you guys like the band Chvrches? Well that's really weird because Lauren is here right now," Williams exclaimed as her pal surprised the crowd while walking on stage.
Chvrches and Paramore have performed together multiple times throughout the years, with the most recent being at Bonnaroo 2016 where Williams made her first-ever appearance at the festival to sing their "Bury It" remix. Paramore is busy prepping their tour in support of their fifth album After Laughter, which begins on Sept. 6. They are also heading on the third Parahoy! Festival cruise that sets sail from April 6-10, 2018 from from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. As for Chvrches? The band is currently recording the follow-up to 2015's Every Open Eye.
Next up, go back in time (2007 to be exact) where a teenage and orange-haired Hayley Williams talks early Warped Tour days and her love for *NSYNC:
